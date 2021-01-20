Regional News of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: GNA

Hohoe Municipal Assembly supports re-roofing of Likpe SHS

Re-roofing of Likpe Senior High School

Andrews Teddy Ofori, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has presented 260 pieces of roofing sheets to the Likpe Senior High School (JHS) in the Oti Region.



The support follows the ripping-off of the school’s building by a rainstorm in June, last year.



Mr Ofori said the Assembly had to support the school to enhance continuity of academic activities since students had reported to the school.



He said since the school had provided sawn lumber for the roofing of the classroom hence the urgency in procuring the sheets to support the school.



Eric Besa Fenu, the Assistant Headmaster in-charge of Administration of the School, said the roofing sheets had come at the right time and management, staff and students were grateful to the MCE and the Assembly for the gesture.



He noted that due to the safety measures being rolled out by the school, class sizes of students had been decreased from 30 to 25.



Mr Fenu noted that the school had not received any COVID-19 safety materials as at the time of the visit.