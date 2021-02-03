Regional News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: GNA

Hohoe MCE donates motorbike to Likpe Bala Police Station

The donation was to enable the Station to respond to security-related issues

Mr Andrews Teddy Ofori, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has presented a Sanya branded motorbike to the Likpe Bala Police Station.



The donation was to enable the Station to respond to security-related issues within its jurisdiction.



Mr Ofori noted that the Station which was in a deprived area lacked logistics to carry out their mandates effectively.



He said the motorbike would also enable officers to access hard-to-reach areas and visit crime scenes.



Chief Inspector Emmanuel Attigah, Station Officer at Likpe Bala Police Station, who received the motorbike, expressed gratitude to the MCE for the kind gesture and support.



He promised that the motorbike would be used for the benefit of citizens.



Mr Humphrey Adufu, a Stoolfather in Likpe Bala, asserted that the provision of the motorbike would help reduce crime rates in the area.