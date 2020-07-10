Regional News of Friday, 10 July 2020

Hohoe Education Directorate receives support from Assembly

Andrews Teddy Ofori, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has presented 170 Veronica buckets with metal stands and basins to private and public basic schools in the Municipality.



The presentation, which was made to the Hohoe Municipal Education Directorate forms part of the Assembly’s support to ensure students get adequate safety protocol materials to enable them to stay healthy for academic activities.



The MCE said the donation was meant to augment the government’s support for educational institutions in the Municipality and called for effective use of the items.



He said the Assembly is committed to increasing its support on the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic especially when students at all levels have returned to school.



Madam Gladys Amenya, Hohoe Municipal Director of Education, who received the items on behalf of the schools expressed gratitude to the government and the Assembly for the kind gesture adding that the items would be used to fight the virus through rigorous handwashing protocols.



“Although the government has provided safety protocol materials to schools in the Municipality, we also acknowledged the support from the Assembly and we will make good use of the items. We pray that our children will be safe from coronavirus and excel in their academic activities.”



She said the Directorate was monitoring and supervising the adherence to the safety precautionary measures among students and staff of all schools in the Municipality.



A total of 78 public and private Junior High Schools in the Municipality reopened for academic activities on June 29.





