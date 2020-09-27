Regional News of Sunday, 27 September 2020

Hohoe Chiefs dissociate themselves from secessionists’ group

The Chiefs and people of Gbi-Hohoe have dissociated themselves and condemned the activities of the secessionist group calling itself the "Homeland Study Group Foundation," seeking independence for Volta Region.



Togbe Adzimah V, Divisional Chief of Gbi-Abansi in the Hohoe Municipality addressing the media in Hohoe said the chiefs, elders and the entire citizenry of Gbi-Hohoe detested the act of the illegality and vandalism being perpetuated by the Group.



“We wish to state unequivocally that we, the chiefs and people of Gbi-Hohoe dissociate ourselves from this Group and condemn in no uncertain terms their activities. We do not condone this act of illegality and vandalism perpetuated by the Group,” he added.



He said the activities of the secessionist group, ‘Homeland Study Group Foundation’ was becoming an albatross on the peace living people of the region.



“The activities of this Group are becoming a threat to us in the Region and for that matter, Gbi-Hohoe following their Friday, September 25, dawn blockade of segments of the Juapong-Asikuma road and other roads in the region.

“And the attack at the Aveyime Police Station and hoisting of their supposed flags in certain parts of the Eastern and Volta Regions. How can a Study Group create or declare independence in a democratic country? This is unacceptable.”

Togbe Adzimah said "we the chiefs and people of Gbi Hohoe have followed with keen interest the activities of the Group seeking to declare the sovereign Volta Region and part of Ghana as Western Togoland."



The traditional ruler said “Voltarians and Ghanaians owe allegiance to no foreign power than the Government of Ghana.”



“The Plebiscite of 1956 had settled any conceived mind and we; our citizenry and friendly settlers are not in any position to change the history of Ghana knowing very well Gbi-Hohoe had been placed on the map of Ghana.”







He said it was therefore unfortunate and unacceptable for a group of people with their selfish agenda to destabilise the peace and harmony prevailing in Gbi-Hohoe, the Region and Ghana at this crucial moment of going to the polls with the world looking up to the country as “epicentre of democratic governance in Africa.”



Togbe Adzimah appealed to indigenes and settlers of the land not to be lured by any unscrupulous group of people for their selfish interest.



“We advise our citizenry to stay off the activities of this group and report any strange personality found within the area in these days to the law enforcement agencies.”



He also called on government and the security agencies to tighten their security networks to be in a position to prevent this group of people from entering the traditional area.



Togbe Adzimah reiterated the support of the chiefs and elders for the security agencies in their fight against the group.



“We want to also advise the group to stay off Gbi-Hohoe because we do not belong to their movement and would resist fearlessly any attempt to invade our traditional area as custodians of the land.



Togbe Adzimah appealed to other traditional areas in the region to emulate the example of Gbi-Hohoe to ward-off the insurgency from the group, keeping the region bonded together for development.

