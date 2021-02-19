Regional News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: GNA

Ho transport unions institute strict nose masks wearing on vehicles

Passengers wearing their nose masks

The various transport unions in the Ho Municipality have instituted measures to admit only nose masks-wearing passengers on their shuttles in compliance with the laid down protocols to contain the Coronavirus pandemic.



They are enforcing the wearing of nose masks among Union members to ensure that the travelling public did not endanger the lives of the drivers because of non-adherence to the safety protocols.



The unions have, therefore, called on passengers to comply with the laid down protocols to contain the spread of the virus.



Isaac Amenyo, Ho Branch Chairman of the Progressive Transport Owners Association (PROTOA), told Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the Association had stringent measures in place to stem the spread of the virus.



He said passengers were not allowed to board a vehicle without the nose mask on and drivers were allowed to embark on a journey only when he had his mask on.



Mr Amenyo said the Association had distributed some nose masks to its members, including passengers to enable them to adhere to the preventive measures.



He said the unions had also made available Veronica buckets and soap at vantage points to enable both drivers and passengers to observe the hand hygiene protocols.



Mr Oliver Nelson Osei, Treasurer, Ho Co-operative Transport Society Limited, said the union was doing its best to ensure full compliance with the protocols to stop the spread of the disease.



He said more education was needed as some people still did not believe in the existence of the virus, making them disregard the protocols.



Mr Padmore Danyo Mcbilly, Volta Regional Industrial Relations Officer, Ghana Private Roads and Transport Union, told the GNA that the Union was making efforts to ensure its members complied with the protocols.



He said members of the Union were sensitised on the need to comply with the protocols and that the executives were ready to sanction any member who failed to adhere to the protocols.



About 70 per cent of the people at the lorry terminal when GNA visited were in their masks.



However, there was no social distancing.



Dominic Suglo, a driver, said he had a challenge of wearing the mask for a long period because of the heat generated.



Mawuse, a trader, said she would continue to put on the mask so long as it remained one of the ways of containing the virus, urging all to do the same to help curb the spread of the deadly disease.