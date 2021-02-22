Regional News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ho records zero criminal case after arrest of notorious armed robber - Police Command

Prince Edu was said to have robbed an officer in uniform

Correspondence from Volta Region



The acting Ho municipal Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Alex Adade Yeboah has noted that the Ho central Police have no record of criminal disturbances for the past days.



He attributed this to an arrest of a notorious armed robber, one Prince Edu, saying “ After the rest of Prince Edu, this is the only weekend that the Ho central Police did not record any case of breaking, stealing, robbing,” he said.



He explained that prior to Prince Edu’s arrest “there was no day that the Ho central police will not have a report of raping, robbing and all these criminal activities” and “so we are suspecting that the people who have been operating with Prince have all gone to hiding and this is a sign that they’ve all left Ho” he noted.



According to the Commander, Prince has been on the “wanted list” for the past years and “we used so much money in investigation on this guy and fortunately we were able to find his hideout and arrested him”.



He told GhanaWeb in an exclusive interview after the arrest of the 30-year-old robber that, the perpetrator’s recent disturbance that led to his arrest was an “attack on an Immigration Officer around KK House at about 2:30am on Thursday”



Prince Edu was said to have robbed the officer in uniform of his mobile phone, an amount of GH¢400.00, among other valuable belongings on the officer at a gunpoint.



ASP further noted that, Prince Edu who’s currently under his custody “has confessed of doing all the criminal charges against him, you know we have a whole document about this guy, he is behind robbing and rapping of ladies in the municipality, especially students of the Ho Technical University “



He then revealed that, after his (Prince Edu) attack on the Immigration Officer on Thursday, 18 February 2021, he had intelligence of his hideout on that same day after which he led his officers to arrest him around 4 pm.



ASP Yeboah said one of Prince Edu’s “boys”, Courage Banitsi was also arrested and currently serving 33 years imprisonment, however, Prince Edu will be arraigned as soon as possible.



GhanaWeb understands that, Prince Edu is a native of Ho Dome and his criminal activities made his own people develop some displeasure of his deeds.