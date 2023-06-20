Ho central NDC parliamentary candidate urges unity for victory 2024

Politics of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

Edem Kofi Kpotosu, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate-elect for the Ho central constituency in the Volta region, has urged all party faithful in the constituency and the entire region to pull together toward victory for the party in the upcoming general elections in 2024.



According to him, the party's presidential and parliamentary primaries were over and "we need everyone on board the train towards victory in 2024."



In a recent statement, the parliamentary candidate said: "I use this opportunity to invite all party faithful to come on board. The primaries are confidently over now and Richmond Edem Kofi Kpotosu is the PC elect for Ho Central now - we are therefore one and together. Let us unite for a common purpose which is to send the NPP and it's government to where they belong and rescue our dear nation from the quagmire of incompetence and bad governance which we have witnessed under the NPP over the last few years".



Kpotosu advised against conflict-ridden and contentious comments which he observed will only bring acrimony and apathy among the united front of the party in the long run.



He said he was opened to all forms of advice, constructive criticism and support "as long as it brings the general interest on board for growth and development."