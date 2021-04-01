Ho airport to begin flight testing exercise in two weeks

General News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The $25million Ho Airport is readying to undergo a commercial flight testing exercise in two weeks’ time.



This was announced by the Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, on Tuesday after inspecting the facility.



Africa World Airline is expected to operate Accra-Ho-Accra flights on Monday and Friday, possibly at a one-way fare of GH¢100.00.



The Ho Airport will hold a passenger capacity of 100 as well as play host to two medium-sized aircraft at a time.



In September 2020, Africa World Airline announced its readiness to begin operations at the facility after carrying out feasibility studies on the safety and economic prospects of the airport.



The new airport has a full complement of communication and weather systems, an X-ray machine among other requisite machinery.



Mr. Asiamah also indicated government’s vision to set up a pilot training institution at the airport to enhance the training of Human Resources for the sector.



He appealed to the chiefs to ensure the lands allocated for the development of the airport are protected for future use.



Dr. Letsa implored people in the Volta Region to patronize the airport, adding that the facility would see an increase in allocation of flights, only if patronage is encouraging.



The Warlord of the Asogli State, Togbe Lakle Howusu XII, said the airport would play a significant role in the socio-economic development of the Volta Region, and lauded the government on the operationalization of the facility.