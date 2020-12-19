Regional News of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Ho West has seen a significant change under NPP - DCE

District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ho West, Ernest Apawu

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ho West in the Volta region, Ernest Apawu has said the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration has greatly improved the development and performance of the area over the last three and half years.



According to the DCE, the District was ranked 154th at the national performance assessment under the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration in 2016, but after he took office in 2017, the area is currently at the 37th position under the nationwide performance assessment; thus the assembly is been performing well since 2017.



He said, he is aiming at working hard to put the Ho West in the first ten best performing assemblies across the country. Mr. Apawu said, such an achievement did not come by luck but the various programs and initiatives he championed as the representative of the government in the area.



Speaking on some initiatives and executed developments across the District, the DCE noted that, under education, “we inherited seven zero schools by 2016, but by 2018 we’ve worked to ensure that there was no school scoring zero at BECE, at the end of 2018, Ho West produced the best graduating BECE candidate in the whole of the Volta Region”.



On educational infrastructure, he said “ a total of 10,600 school desk were handed over to the district education director for schools” adding that “a modern kindergarten for Honuta KG was constructed, we’ve constructed six-unit classroom for Awudome Senior High School, we’ve also provided a 500 seater boys dormitory for them, ongoing projects at almost all senior high schools have received sub completion and some are still ongoing” he said during a press briefing on Friday, 18 December 2020 in Dzolo.



On health, he noted that a total of nine uncompleted health facilities inherited from the elsewhere administration was completed and some of which are; Vane health centre, Abutia-Kisifli CHIP compound, nurses quarters at Kpoeta, surgical theatre in Kpedze among the rest. Mr. Apawu added that, other ongoing health infrastructures are at eighty percent completion.



The DCE who is well known for his enthusiasm in agriculture noted that, he has initiated “One Paramountcy One Farm” an initiative that called on traditional leaders to release stool lands for farming and also to re-engineer the culture of farming among the youth in the area.



He said a total of 4,00 coconut seedlings, 3,000 citrus and among other subsidized items under the Planting for Food and Jobs and Export were distributed.



In the fight against the novel coronavirus in the area, he mentioned that, he is working hard with the various stakeholders to ensuring that, the people adhere to the various protocols.



He noted that, a couple of sanitation facilities were quickly built in major markets within the district to curb any possible spread of the virus, some of which are a modern toilet facility at Dededo market, Kpedze lorry pack and provision of the various preventive items in schools and business centers including over 20,000 face masks.



Mr. Apawu emphasized by saying that “ let me say that with all these we’ve done in Ho West, we’ve taken time to ensure that we’re fair in our project distribution, we’ve always engage our stakeholders, chiefs and others”.

