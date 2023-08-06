Ho West NPP parliamentary candidate hopeful pledges to champion 'Trust Delegates' advocacy

Politics of Sunday, 6 August 2023

Source: Evans Attah Akangla, Contributor

The Ho West New Patriotic Party's youngest aspirant, Godwin Mawutor Wuanka, an entrepreneur is seeking the votes of the delegates to be elected onto the ticket of the NPP in the Ho West Constituency of the Volta region in the party's primaries to contest the Ho West seat in the 2024 general election, has stated his intention to champion Trust the delegates campaign as his campaign message to the delegates.



He made the statement after submitting and filing his nomination forms on Friday, August 4 to pave the way for his vetting and subsequently balloting into the party's parliamentary primaries election in the Ho West Constituency.



Godwin Wuanka has become the first aspirant to file his nomination in the Ho West Constituency ahead of the three others before the August 10 deadline in this year's primary



"I am aware of the usual saying "fear delegates" which most politicians in Ghana usually use I vehemently stand and reject that tag on every one of you, my wonderful delegates."



He claimed and accused delegates of readily accepting the unwarranted tag by the people they choose with their powers, because of the tokens they get from them during the campaign times saying that caused the name to remain on them as they are referred to at the end of contests.



"I am aware some delegates are dead as some are still in sick beds. Since we the delegates ourselves accept boldly the saying "fear delegates" instead of "Trust Delegates", hence we are treated the way most politicians treat us with "Irregular and Political Seasonal Donations, similar to the principle of Used & Dump."



The tag is meant to deter aspirants from designing a long-term support program as well as sustainable solutions that can transform the lives of the people and their communities.



Acknowledging the effort and the support of the party in the Constituency Mr. Wuanka hailed the delegates and assured them of his intention to clean such identity that politicians use to always stain the good works they have been doing for the party since 2016.



I'm aware of your contribution to the 2016 elections. I know your hard work maintained the party in power in 2020. I can anticipate your wishes and desires for our party come 2024.



I, Godwin Mawutor Wuanka, pledge to champion the word, "Trust Delegates". You deserve better, than GH¢100, Gh¢200, Gh¢300 1,000



The Young entrepreneur assured the delegates of his readiness to transform the lives of the delegates, promised to reward the hard work with sustainable-centred Design initiatives that shall benefit the delegates, children, families and loved ones for a perfect transformation by bringing on board insurance packages, Entrepreneurship Initiative with funding opportunities to the doorsteps of the people and also Hire-purchase Scheme for motorcycles & vehicles users and owners especially the youth in those activities in the Constituency when he gets the nod to lead the party to become the member of Parliament for the Ho West Constituency.



Believing that's the good way to go forward, he, therefore, urged the delegates to trust themselves and reject such tags they have been called, and be bold to speak to what they think is good or bad to move the party forward.



"God has been wonderful and in charge of my candidature, aiding me to submit and file my nomination forms sustainably. God helped me because of you. He believes I am the change Ho West needs now!!. No one's future should be postponed for any reason whatsoever, the time for action is now! Do not fear nor show signs of fear for whatsoever reason(s), to support anyone because of intimidation. Be bold and declare your stand, to yourself and others." He told delegates.



He added that "this is a Youth Project, an agenda for positive change and transformation Vote for your future, that of your children, families, loved ones and your community. Mawutor is coming, mic2024... Everything is Possible."