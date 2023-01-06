Ho West MP organises town hall meeting to interact with constituents

Politics of Friday, 6 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

A two-week town hall meeting has begun in the Ho West Constituency.



The town hall meeting is being organised by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Constituency, Emmanuel Kwesi Bedzrah, together with some Constituency Executives and some Regional Executives.



The meeting, which began on Wednesday, 4 January 2022, is geared towards informing constituents on happenings in Parliament and within the country.



It will also afford the MP a platform to receive suggestions from constituents and respond to their questions.