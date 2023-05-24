You are here: HomeNews2023 05 24Article 1772474

Health News of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

classfmonline.com

Ho Teaching hospital gets new acting CEO

Dr Emmanuel Senyo Kasu has been appointed as the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ho Teaching Hospital.

The Governing Board of the hospital appointed Dr Kasu as acting CEO as the current CEO, Dr John Tampouri, attains the compulsory age for retirement on Thursday, 25 May 2023.

The new CEO will, therefore, take over from Dr Tampouri until the appointment of a substantive CEO.

Dr Kasu, holds an MB ChB, Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery, Master of Public Health(MPH) among other qualifications.

He has over 26 years' working experience including Management and Leadership positions.