Source: GNA

Ho Teaching and Municipal Hospitals record five babies on Christmas day

Five babies were born on Christmas day at Ho Teaching and Municipal and Hospitals

Five babies made their way into the world on Christmas day at the Ho Teaching and Municipal and Hospitals in the Volta region.



The Teaching Hospital recorded three deliveries, all-male babies with the Municipal facility taking a blend of a male and a female baby.



Three out of the five deliveries were through natural means, while two were through Caesarean section (CS).



The mothers, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) expressed joy for safe deliveries and were grateful to God for the offer.



Some said though they had some difficulties during the pregnancy, God had made it possible for them to deliver with ease.



Mrs Rose Balabo, one of the mothers said they were happy for delivering their babies on the birth of Jesus the Christ.



She said the day is a special day, therefore babies who made their way into the world on that day would be special babies.



Mrs Balabo advised her colleague mothers to take special care of the babies, raising them in Godly principles towards becoming good citizens.



Madam Petra Tameklo, Midwife, Ho Municipal Hospital, disclosed to GNA that mothers after delivery were sensitised on personal hygiene, exclusive breastfeeding and general baby care.



She urged the mothers to take good care of the babies and not "allow people to be hovering around them" as the COVID-19 pandemic was completely defeated.



All the five adorable babies were healthy and doing well and indications of naming them Emmanuel and Emmanuella rhye among baby mothers.

