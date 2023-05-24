Ho: Ola Girls has not benefited from any project since free SHS began - Headmistress

Regional News of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Ola Girls Senior High School in Ho will continue to maintain its standards as a Class A school in the West Africa Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



The Headmistress of the school, Madam Benedicta Amata Mawunyo Agbezudor, gave the assurance during the celebration of the 69 th Speech and Prize Giving-Day Celebration of the school themed: ‘Preparing Today's Girl for the Future of Work and Entrepreneurship,’ held on Saturday, 20 May 2023 in Ho.



The Headmistress noted the partnership between the Catholic Church and the Ghana Government is to provide quality and holistic education for academic and moral excellence in a disciplined school environment through technology; so that, at the end of the stipulated years training, every young woman who leaves Ola SHS-Ho, must be hard working, truthful, punctual and have high integrity at every duty and responsibility.



According to the Headmistress, “academic excellence is the highest virtue of the school and despite the various challenges facing the school, this is held in high esteem.



“The 2022 WASSCE recorded an overall performance of 77.6percent (A1 to C6), thus out of the total number of 811 candidates presented 625 qualify for any tertiary institution of their choice”.



She said the sterling academic performance and the serene atmosphere of the school did not come on a silver platter.



She indicated it was due to the high level of discipline among staff and the students despite many challenges.



The Headmistress, however, indicated that the school is yet to benefit from any projects since the onset of government’s free Senior High School.



Madam Agbezudor noted: “Since the inception of the Free Senior High School Policy, OLA SHS-Ho, has not received a single project, not even the special ones promised to support ‘Double Track’ Schools”.



Though the school is 69 years old, she further noted that the “current school bus cannot support students’ educational tours considering their population. That the old duty post vehicle and buses are very weak costing a lot to be maintained.



“Most classrooms are over populated, hence there is an urgent need to provide a 24Unit Classroom Block in order to facilitate effective teaching and learning of the Girl-Child and to maintain the School’s high standards".



Currently the school needs Sick Bay/Clinic, a well-equipped Modern Science Laboratory, a well -equipped ICT, Visual Arts and Home Economics blocks, among other things.



The Headmistress also appealed to the Volta Regional Minister Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, to locate and bring back to site the contractor working on the Headmistress bungalow project which was 70percent complete but has been abandoned with part of the roof blown off by the rains.



In all, 51 students, 8 Teachers and 1 non-teaching staff received various awards for their hard work.



The 69 th Speech And Prize Giving-Day was sponsored by the 1997 and 1998 Past Ola Girls Association.



The current student enrollment of the school is 3,518 comprising 3,341 Boarders and 177 Day students.