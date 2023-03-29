Ho Municipal Hospital, Ho Teaching Hospital risk disconnection over GHS1.8m ECG debt

Regional News of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Two major hospitals in the Volta regional capital, Ho, have been issued disconnection notices by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



The hospitals, Ho Teaching Hospital and the Ho Municipal Hospital have six days only to pay their debts or risk disconnection.



The hospitals owe the power-distributing company debt accrued from 2021 to date.



The Ho Teaching hospital owes the ECG GHC1,459,926.23 while the Ho Municipal Hospital owes GHS415,373.95.



“Disconnection is usually a last resort in order to prevent customers from accruing more debt and to enable the company to collect more revenue to keep the electricity supply chain running,” Acting General Manager of the ECG in the Volta region Ing Michael Buabin noted.



He indicated that the power distributing company, “does not take pleasure in disconnecting customers.”



He, therefore, urged all customers of the ECG to prioritise paying their electricity bills.



The ECG is currently embarking on a revenue mobilisation exercise across the nation.



ECG hopes to recover “100% of the entire GHȼ5.7 billion at the end of the nationwide exercise.”