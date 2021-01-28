Regional News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: GNA

Ho Municipal Assembly to begin enforcing coronavirus protocols effective February 1

The Assembly has urged all residents to adhere to all established protocols to curb the virus spread

The Ho Municipal Assembly would from February 1, 2021, begin the full enforcement of the coronavirus protocols to contain the spread of the disease.



Mr Prosper Pi-Bansah, Ho Municipal Chief Executive in a statement issued, signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency said a task force has been formed to ensure compliance with the protocols in public places including schools, markets, places of worship.



The release said anyone found in any public place without wearing a mask would be arrested and pay a spot fine.



It said the Assembly together with the Municipal Public Health Emergency Management Committee was working assiduously to mitigate the impact of the disease in the Municipality.



It said the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Information Service Department would be resourced to intensify education within the Municipality to ensure public compliance.



The release urged all residents in the Municipality to adhere to the established preventive and safety protocols to curb the spread of the disease.