Regional News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Source: Albert Kuzor, Contributor

Ho MP donates 10,000 nose masks to students; urges them to obey safety protocols

Benjamin Komla Kpodo making the donation to some school in his constituency

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho central constituency in the Volta region, Benjamin Komla Kpodo has reiterated the need to adhere to the various safety protocols, especially the nose mask-wearing.



Mr. Kpodo reiterated the call over the weekend in Ho where he donated some 10,000 re-usable masks to heads of high schools for onward distribution to their students.



The heads from the various public high schools within the municipality, Ola Girls, Mawuli SHS, Mawuko Girls, Sokode SHS, Tanyigbe SHS, Shia Technical, Taviefe SHS and Matse Technical were given 1,250 pieces each, making a total of 10,000.



Speaking on the upsurge of positive cases in the country, the MP urged students at the brief ceremony held at Mawuko Girls High School to “be very careful and always properly wear the masks, not to be under your cheeks, no not like that and also make sure that you observe distancing” because the “virus is real” and also called on teachers to intensify education on Covid to their leaners.



He said it is part of his mandates to “assist in preventing the outbreak of the virus” hence the need for donating the masks.



This followed similar intervention by the MP on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 when he gave 10,000 masks to all basic schools within the municipality through the Ho municipal education directorate.



He noted that, his next donation will go to the various tertiary institutions in the area including the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) and the Ho Technical University (HTU).



The various principals at the ceremony thanked the MP for the intervention and promised to intensify Covid education in their schools as part of steps to prevent any possible contracting of the virus.



MP, Benjamin Komla Kpodo has been active in the fight against the COVID-19 in his constituency, Ho central and has donated several items and personal protective equipment to the various institutions in his area, and some beneficiary organisations are Ho Teaching Hospital, Howedo CHP compound, Municipal hospital, Regional Health directorate, trade and transport unions and individuals.