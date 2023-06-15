Ho Central NPP Coordinators, Polling Station execs openly declare support for Afriyie Akoto

Politics of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

More than 100 Electoral Area Coordinators and Polling Station Executives of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ho Central constituency have openly endorsed Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto as the best candidate among all the flagbearer hopefuls to lead the party.



They believe Dr. Akoto possesses the wherewithal to break the eight-year governance cycle which has been the order of the day under the Fourth Republic.



They made the endorsement on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Ho, after assessing the strengths of all the flagbearer hopefuls who have so far picked nominations to contest the party’s upcoming Presidential primary.



Speaking in an interview, Abdulai Fati, Women’s Organizer at the Herve Basic School Polling Station in the Amervo Electoral Area, said they were motivated to openly endorse Dr. Afriyie Akoto’s candidature because they buy into his vision of facilitating the establishment of factories in the various constituencies by the party to provide sustainable jobs for party members.



“We want to openly endorse Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto because we believe in his vision to transform the economy of Ghana through the agric sector; the planting for food and jobs which he initiated and implemented transformed our lives and provided food on our tables”, noted Abdulai Fati.



She added “Again the creation of the Tree Crop Development Authority which is intended to develop about six tree crops and add about US$12 billion into our economy we believe will be the key to our economic emancipation and stop Ghana from excessive borrowing”.



She has therefore, called on Electoral Area Coordinators and Polling Station Executives as well as delegates of the NPP in other constituencies across the country to fully support Dr. Akoto by voting for him to become the flagbearer of the party and subsequently as President of Ghana to enable him realize the dream of creating jobs for the teeming unemployed you.



The governing NPP opened nomination for presidential primary on Friday, May 26, 2023. Nominations will end on Saturday, June 24, 2023.



Special Electoral College Elections (if any) will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023 and National Congress slated for Saturday, November 4, 2023.