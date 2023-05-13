Ho Central NDC delegates feast ahead of voting

Regional News of Saturday, 13 May 2023

Source: GNA

Delegates of the National Democratic Congress in the Ho Central Constituency have been treated to a morning feast as they await the opening of polls.



A kenkey buffet organized by the constituency attracted hundreds of candidates, who took advantage to pack their stomachs for the hours-long exercise.



The feast forms part of efforts by the Party in the constituency to ensure a smooth exercise and had delegates heartily feasting on the lawns around the place.



Among measures for a successful exercise include a no private security policy, while the OLA Senior High School hall has been restricted by the Municipal Police to delegates and designated officials only.



A total of 2,270 delegates and executives are expected to vote during the day, and Mr. Isaac Kodobisah, Chairman of the Constituency Elections Committee said three polling centers would be operated to cater for the large number.



Delegates are to produce an ID or similar photo-based identification document.



The elections committee Chairman said the polls should be peaceful, and should be over by the stipulated 1630 hours.



The election grounds had been swelling with delegates and supporters as early as 0700 hours, and a heavy police detachment is on the scene.



Some aspirants could be seen engaging delegates at the venue in the buildup to the start of polls.



Officials of the Electoral Commission were at the venue as expected and the polls began at 0930 hours.



Mr. Mawutor Agbavitor, Regional Chairman of the NDC, who was at the venue together with other executives, told the media a peaceful outcome was expected, and that all was in place for a successful exercise.



A total of seven aspirants are on the Ho Central ballot, and there is a total of 75 aspirants in the entire Region.