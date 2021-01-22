Regional News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: GNA

Ho Central Market women disregard coronavirus protocols

There was no adherence to COVID-19 protocols at the market

Traders in the Ho Central Market have shown total disregard for the COVID -19 safety protocols in the wake of the new spike of the virus.



There was no adherence to the protocol of social distancing as they go about their activities, with only a few of them wearing their nose masks when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the market.



There was also the absence of COVID-19 preventive equipment such as Veronica buckets, soaps, tissue papers, and hand sanitizers at designated handwashing places in the market.



Some traders told the GNA that they believed COVID-19 was no longer in the country, therefore, they need not comply with the protocols.



A coconut seller, who only gave her name as Cynthia said “I don’t believe in the existence of the pandemic in the country, so I’m not interested in anything called safety preventive protocols.”



Madam Rejoice Mensah, a footwear seller, said although she was aware that the COVID-19 still existed, she had not heard about the new spike.



She added that during the initial stages of the virus, people did not adhere to the safety protocols as they should because they never accepted its existence.



Mrs Mary Normagbor, a tomato seller, said the pandemic was having a serious toll on their business, urging all to observe the laid down protocols to stem its spread.



She expressed hope that businesses would soon bounce back when the virus was finally defeated.



Miss Akos Kotoku, said she had heard about the new spike of the virus but was not wearing a mask due to difficulties in breathing.



Mr Kofitri Kennedy, a driver, disclosed that some passengers only put on their masks, when the vehicle was approaching a Police barrier, describing the situation as worrying.



GNA also saw some residents, pedestrians, drivers, and hawkers without nose masks while carrying out their activities, however, few who had it on were also not wearing it properly as they placed them under their chin.