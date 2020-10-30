Politics of Friday, 30 October 2020

History will not be kind to you - Kwaku Azar to Akufo-Addo

Legal luminary, Stephen Kwaku Asare popularly known as Kwaku Azar has also waded into the controversial $1 million Kroll and Associates deal in court.



According to him, history will not be good to both President Akufo-Addo and the judicial service.



His comment comes after an Accra High Court struck out a $1 million surcharge issued by the Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo against the Senior Minister and five others.



Taking to his Facebook to register his displeasure about the ruling, Kwaku Azar said “unfortunately, the high court’s ruling on Kroll and my uncle, General Marfo, will always have an asterisk. History will not be kind to my good friend, the President, and the Judiciary for this asterisk. That history will reflect that the Auditor-General (AuG) surcharged Kroll and my uncle $1M for work that in his opinion had not been done.”



He also said President Akufo-Addo left a dent on his image right after he asked the Auditor-General to proceed on accumulated leave.



“It was entirely lawful for my uncle and Kroll to seek judicial review of this finding, which they did at the Asare-Botwe high court. This is when things started falling apart. With global respect to his excellency, he tainted his legacy on constitutionalism indelibly when he ordered the AuG to proceed on an involuntary leave,” he added.



Daniel Domelevo in December 2019 issued a surcharge against Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Michael Ayensu, Abraham Kofi Tawiah, Eva Mends, and Patrick Nomo, all of the Ministry of Finance.



While conducting an audit, he said Kroll and Associates was paid for no work done.



He added that the contract also did not get parliament and the Public Procurement Authority's approval.



The Senior Minister after being cited for 'corruption' dragged the Auditor General to the High Court for wrongfully accusing him and the 5 others.



Not long ago, the Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo was directed by President Akufo-Addo to proceed on 167 days leave. This took effect on July 1, 2020.



