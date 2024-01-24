Historic reconciliation: A new era for Jamaica’s maroon communities

Diasporia News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Her Royal Majesty, Queen Vickylextar Okang-Sowah of Omanye Royal Kingdom, graced

Jamaica with her presence in a momentous show of international unity.



At the invitation of AIDO Network International, she journeyed to Jamaica on January 3rd, 2024, to partake in the 286th Maroon Anniversary celebration, commemorating the 1738 Maroon Treaty in Accompong.



The Jamaican Maroons trace their lineage to Africans who refused and escaped Jamaican slavery, establishing free communities in the island's interior mountains. Today, five recognized Maroon communities persist: Accompong Town, Moore Town, Charles Town, Scott's Hall and Flagstaff.



These communities maintain their rich traditions, rooted in West African heritage, with governing bodies known as Asofo. On January 5th, the multinational Royal delegation, led by HH Paul Eganda aka Papa Ateker I,

the President of AIDO Network, journeyed to Accompong. Welcomed by Chief Richard Currie, Paramount Chief of Accompong, they engaged in a symposium addressing the Maroon communities' challenges and future prospects.



Esteemed speakers included HRM Queen Vickylextar Okang-Sowah, Dr. Hilary Brown aka Queen Asianut Acom II, Queen Mother Dr. Chenzira Davis Kahina, and other notable figures.



The heart of the Maroon Festival on January 6th saw a poignant civil ceremony beneath the symbolic Kindah tree, celebrating the Maroon community's 286-year journey.



Chief Currie's address honored Maroon ancestors, emphasizing their bravery. The rhythmic commemorative march encapsulated their enduring struggle for freedom. Amidst celebration, Chief Currie addressed current challenges, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging the Accompong community's ongoing journey and encouraged the people.



On January 8th, the University of the West Indies facilitated discussions among Maroon community leaders, fostering collaboration and unity. HRM Queen Vickylextar stressed the significance of individual and community healing, proposing structured meetings to address divides and forge a strong unified community.



Sir Dr. Hilary Beckles, Vice Chancellor of the University of the West Indies, delved deep into the Maroon communities' history, highlighting their relentless fight for freedom, particularly emphasizing the significant number from Ghana who resisted British enslavement.



The reconciliation meeting was historic and brought together Maroon communities that have been deeply hostile to each other, due to external forces, to a point of pursuing unity.



There were sincere apologies rendered, acceptance, acknowledgment, commitment and inspired hope. The positive outcomes led Sir Dr. Hilary Beckles to pledge support for a comprehensive 2-3 day conference in 2024, to further explore pathways to cement the success chalked; capturing the Maroon communities' narratives and legacies. This commitment to unity resonated with AIDO,

Omanye, the diaspora, and African traditional leaders, ensuring support for the Maroon communities' reconciliation journey.



Queen Vickylextar's presence at the Maroon Anniversary in Accompong illuminated the path of unity and reconciliation, transforming the event into a symbol of hope. The Maroon leaders' commitment underscores the power of unity and shared vision, marking this as a truly historic moment.



Kindah - One Family



Tswa Omanye aba



