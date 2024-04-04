Historic clean up: Senfi-Adumasa chief praises Otumfuo, pledges to make act obligatory

Regional News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: Nana Peprah

The paramount chief of Senfi-Adumasa in the Ashanti region, Nana Amankwaa Kodom Ababio, has eulogised Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for leading a clean-up exercise in Kumasi and all other his jurisdiction.



Nana Amankwaa Kodom who led hundreds of his indigents in areas such as Adumasa, Senfi, and Kokoben among others, cleared choked gutters and cleaned almost every part of the communities.



Describing the initiative as a good one by the Ashanti king, the Senfi-Adumasa chief urged residents of the communities to prioritize cleanliness and make it part of their daily chores.



Known for such clean-up exercises, the Paramount chief reiterated his pledge to make it a continuous exercise. He noted either monthly cleaning or time-by-time communal cleaning will be made obligatory.



Explaining the importance of cleanliness, the chief entreated everyone to prioritize and reconsider communal cleaning as in the olden days.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as part of his Silver Jubilee, urged his chiefs and other stakeholders within his jurisdiction to do a clean-up exercise. The exercise which took place on Saturday, 30th March 2024 saw many chiefs together with their community folks, philanthropists, and government appointees among others, participate in the historic clean-up exercise.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu who took part in the exercise, continued to visit the various communities to engage with the chiefs and their various subjects. The move by the Ashanti overlord has since received massive commendations from the various individuals.