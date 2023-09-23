Historic Bole Mosque collapses after years of neglect

General News of Saturday, 23 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana has lost one of its significant cultural and historic landmarks one as of the ancient mud mosques in the Savannah Region has succumbed to the harsh weather conditions after years of neglect.



The structure, which has weathered centuries of history was brought down after it was left at the mercy of the weather and termites.



The mud mosque in Bole stood as a testament to the rich embroidery of Ghana's cultural and historical heritage.



The Bole Mud Mosque had a unique architectural design just like the famous Larabanga Mosques in Tamale. However, despite its undeniable significance, the mosque had been gradually deteriorating, plagued by neglect and the relentless forces of nature.



The mud mosque had wooden poles that were found around the building not only for protection but also function as a sort of structural support to the building.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.











NW/KPE



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



