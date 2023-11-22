Hisense donates state-of-the-art ultrasound machine and large screen TVs to UGMC

General News of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a testament to its unwavering commitment to corporate social responsibility, renowned electronics giant Hisense Ghana has once again made a significant contribution to the healthcare sector by donating over $50,000 worth of items to the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC).



The generous donation includes a brand new HD60 Hisense ultrasound machine valued at $40,000 along with its corresponding accessories, an 85-inch flat-screen TV, and four 50-inch flat-screen TVs. This substantial support not only strengthens UGMC's medical capabilities but also underscores Hisense's dedication to improving the lives of Ghanaians.



The HD60 Hisense ultrasound machine, a pioneer in medical imaging technology, offers a comprehensive range of ultrasound services, catering to a wide spectrum of medical imaging applications. Its advanced features include in-depth examinations of the heart and other vital organs, comprehensive scans of arteries with blood flow analysis, sophisticated imaging for obstetric purposes, and high-precision 4D fetal scans, providing a holistic solution for medical professionals.



Expressing deep gratitude for Hisense's remarkable generosity, UGMC CEO Dr. Kwame Anim Boamah and Director of Operations Lucy Brimpong Ofori-Ayeh lauded Hisense's unwavering commitment to enhancing the quality of healthcare in Ghana.



Hisense's philanthropic endeavors in the healthcare sector extend far beyond UGMC, with previous donations made to various medical institutions including the Tarkwa government hospital, Adjiringanor Medical Center, Obgbojo Medical facility, and Amanhyia health centre, among others.



Hisense Ghana's unwavering commitment to supporting the healthcare sector is truly commendable. By providing the UGMC with cutting-edge medical equipment, Hisense is empowering healthcare professionals to deliver exceptional patient care and improve the overall well-being of the Ghanaian population.