His 'track record is unquestionable', NPP delegates will reward Bawumia - Atta Akyea

Samuel Atta Akyea, MP for Abuakwa South, has called on delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to reward Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's "unwavering loyalty" and "hard work" by voting massively for him in the impending delegates congress.



According to the legislator, the vice president has proven his mettle as an affable politician, who has diligently served and sacrificed for the party over the years.



"Dr Bawumia's track record is unquestionable. He is a man you can trust, and the party shall reward him resoundingly.



"He is the man to take NPP and Ghana to the next level. He is the one who stood in for the party during the election petition. In fact, he never abandoned the party when the going got tough," Mr Atta Akyea told party faithful in his constituency on Tuesday, August 8.



Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is currently campaigning vigorously in the Eastern Region as he bids to become the party's flagbearer in the next general election.



In the estimation of Mr Atta Akyea, the vice president enters the presidential race with vast political experience and enormous track record unmatched by his competitors.



"Five of the aspirants called me and wanted me to support their bids, but I flatly rejected.



"Kennedy Agyapong called me but I decided not to support him even though we were at Adisadel College together.



"Joe Ghartey brought me up as a lawyer, but decided not to support him, as for Boakye Agyarko, he has given me all the books I want but I decided not to support him all because I believe in the ability and capabilities of Dr Bawumia," Mr Atta Akyea said amid thunderous applause from the gathering.



The MP praised Dr. Bawumia as being the ideal candidate to help the NPP win the upcoming general elections.



The NPP has set 4 November 2023 as the date for its presidential primaries to select a flagbearer for the general election in 2024.



But prior to the main congress, the party will hold a special electoral college on 26th August to cut the number of candidates from ten to five for the main primaries.







