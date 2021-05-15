You are here: HomeNews2021 05 15Article 1262473

General News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

His family did not accept me because I can't walk - headmistress reveals

Beatrice Angmor narrating her story to SVTV Africa play videoBeatrice Angmor narrating her story to SVTV Africa

Physically challenged headmistress, Beatrice Angmor has revealed that her son's father was not allowed to marry her because of her condition.

According to the 61-year-old teacher, her late partner was ready to make her his wife, however, his family did not accept her even though they had a child together.

Madam Beatrice disclosed to DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa that "his family did not accept me because of the disability. My son is a teacher here too.”

Beatrice Angmor is the headmistress of Christian Daycare at Odumase Krobo. Due to her love for teaching, she turned the backyard of her family house into a daycare centre two decades ago.

The school lacks necessities every school needs. Miss Angmor added that "we need a proper structure, desks, a washroom etc. I don't charge enough as fees to provide such things.”

