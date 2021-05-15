His family did not accept me because I can't walk - headmistress reveals

General News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

Physically challenged headmistress, Beatrice Angmor has revealed that her son's father was not allowed to marry her because of her condition.



According to the 61-year-old teacher, her late partner was ready to make her his wife, however, his family did not accept her even though they had a child together.



Madam Beatrice disclosed to DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa that "his family did not accept me because of the disability. My son is a teacher here too.”



Beatrice Angmor is the headmistress of Christian Daycare at Odumase Krobo. Due to her love for teaching, she turned the backyard of her family house into a daycare centre two decades ago.



The school lacks necessities every school needs. Miss Angmor added that "we need a proper structure, desks, a washroom etc. I don't charge enough as fees to provide such things.”



