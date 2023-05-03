Hillary Clinton 'deeply concerned' by passage of Uganda's anti-LGBTQ+ law

General News of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Former First Lady of the United States, Hillary Clinton, has waded into the recent passage of an anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in Uganda.



Hillary said in a May 2, 2023 tweet that she was 'deeply concerned' with the passage of what she called the 'world's most extreme anti-LGBTQ legislation by the Ugandan parliament.'



Her concern, she added stemmed from the fact that the law threatens basic human rights of all Ugandan especially that of LGBTQ people and their defenders 'at grave risk.'



"Deeply concerned by the passing of the world's most extreme anti-LGBTQ legislation by the Ugandan parliament. The bill threatens the basic human rights of all Ugandans and puts the lives of LGBTQ people, & their defenders like @frankmugisha at grave risk," her tweet read.



Latest version watered down



The BBC reports that the legislation which caused outrage last month when it was passed by parliament had been sent back to the House for more deiberations when it was transmitted to president Yoweri Museveni.



The latest version is a step down from the bill that originally criminalised people for simply identifying as LGBTQ+.



The president is reported to have said the clause penalising people who identify as gay would have led to the prosecution of people simply for their physical appearance.



Meanwhile other clauses like landlords being liable for renting premises to known homosexuals, death penalty for what it calls aggravated offences - such as child abuse, remain intact.



Members of the public will also be required to report to the authorities any form of homosexual abuse against children or other vulnerable people.



Local media reports indicate that the bill was passed with an overwhelming majority, with only one MP opposing it. It will now return to the president to sign it into law.





