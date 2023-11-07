Hilda Baci, Bawumia and Mahama take over X trends

General News of Tuesday, 7 November 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
There are a lot of trending issues today and Ghanaians have been sharing their opinions about them on the X app.
Topping the chart on X (formerly Twitter) is Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci. She is on the lips of several Ghanaians after it emerged that there is a new Guinness Book of Record holder when it comes to who has ever cooked the longest.
Hilda Baci gained enormous fame across the African continent and beyond when she broke the record of the longest cooking marathon by an individual in May this year.
However, she has officially been unseated after an Irish chef, Alan Fisher, was confirmed by the Guinness World Record (GWR) as the new record holder.
Below are some tweets on Hilda Baci:
Nigerian cooking queen Hilda Baci dethroned. #JoyNews pic.twitter.com/X3jIibjfoj— JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) November 7, 2023
Huge congratulations to Alan Fisher! 119hrs 57mins is a huge achievement, and I wish him all the best as the new world record holder! ???????????????????????????????????????????????? https://t.co/Ph2x4TqqNg— Hilda Baci (@hildabacicooks) November 7, 2023
Hilda Baci’s cooking marathon record has been broken pic.twitter.com/WWP3bHTHhk— شقيق Edem عاد (@imbrakoby) November 7, 2023
A lot of things Vice President Dr. Bawumia said from 2008 will come back to haunt him - @rowalkerghana#TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/dnAqOMDPps— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) November 6, 2023
The tension that falls upon you when you heard Dr. Bawumia will be leading the NPP. pic.twitter.com/AyJV7syg5A— Bilchini Sahabela???????? (@sahabela) November 6, 2023
When President Mahama heard that there's an ongoing protest, he tried to gaslight Ghanaians and basically told us he doesn't care.— Yaw Marfo Adu (@YMarfoAdu) November 7, 2023
When VP Dr. Bawumia heard that there's a protest, he said your demands are legitimate, and he'll work to get things done.
One cares, one doesn't pic.twitter.com/2Q9Sychvpd
John Mahama’s 24-hour economy is a game changer - TUC— Che???????? (@CheEsquire) November 7, 2023
pic.twitter.com/4mlILNul0X
Reason why John Mahama is a CONMAN. .. #TheNewForce ..trust JM at ur own peril.. what will he say next— TH£ $W∆G KI₦G CØLË (@iamdesmondss) November 4, 2023
Bawumia will be a torn in a flesh for the NDC already given them a sleepess night. pic.twitter.com/aPURFY1kG4
The NHIS was robust under John Mahama #MahamaTheRealDeal pic.twitter.com/BtsSnsHBMS— Kwaku ???????? (@kwaku_rafiki) November 3, 2023