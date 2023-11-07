Hilda Baci, Bawumia and Mahama take over X trends

General News of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

There are a lot of trending issues today and Ghanaians have been sharing their opinions about them on the X app.



Topping the chart on X (formerly Twitter) is Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci. She is on the lips of several Ghanaians after it emerged that there is a new Guinness Book of Record holder when it comes to who has ever cooked the longest.



Hilda Baci gained enormous fame across the African continent and beyond when she broke the record of the longest cooking marathon by an individual in May this year.



However, she has officially been unseated after an Irish chef, Alan Fisher, was confirmed by the Guinness World Record (GWR) as the new record holder.



Below are some tweets on Hilda Baci:





Huge congratulations to Alan Fisher! 119hrs 57mins is a huge achievement, and I wish him all the best as the new world record holder! ???????????????????????????????????????????????? https://t.co/Ph2x4TqqNg — Hilda Baci (@hildabacicooks) November 7, 2023

Hilda Baci’s cooking marathon record has been broken pic.twitter.com/WWP3bHTHhk — شقيق Edem عاد (@imbrakoby) November 7, 2023

A lot of things Vice President Dr. Bawumia said from 2008 will come back to haunt him - @rowalkerghana#TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/dnAqOMDPps — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) November 6, 2023

The tension that falls upon you when you heard Dr. Bawumia will be leading the NPP. pic.twitter.com/AyJV7syg5A — Bilchini Sahabela???????? (@sahabela) November 6, 2023

When President Mahama heard that there's an ongoing protest, he tried to gaslight Ghanaians and basically told us he doesn't care.



When VP Dr. Bawumia heard that there's a protest, he said your demands are legitimate, and he'll work to get things done.



One cares, one doesn't pic.twitter.com/2Q9Sychvpd — Yaw Marfo Adu (@YMarfoAdu) November 7, 2023

John Mahama’s 24-hour economy is a game changer - TUC



pic.twitter.com/4mlILNul0X — Che???????? (@CheEsquire) November 7, 2023

Reason why John Mahama is a CONMAN. .. #TheNewForce ..trust JM at ur own peril.. what will he say next



Bawumia will be a torn in a flesh for the NDC already given them a sleepess night. pic.twitter.com/aPURFY1kG4 — TH£ $W∆G KI₦G CØLË (@iamdesmondss) November 4, 2023

The NHIS was robust under John Mahama #MahamaTheRealDeal pic.twitter.com/BtsSnsHBMS — Kwaku ???????? (@kwaku_rafiki) November 3, 2023

Another person breaking the charts and trends on the X app is Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia. He has been in the trends after his victory in the NPP presidential primaries which took place over the weekend (Saturday, November 4, 2023).Despite his triumph in the NPP primaries, some Ghanaians believe that he is not qualified to become the president of the country, while others support his vision to give the country economic freedom.Dr. Bawumia polled 61.47% of the total votes, beating Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, to become the NPP’s presidential candidate for the 2024 polls.Another political figure in the heated conversations on social media is former president John Dramani Mahama.The former president is seeking a second coming at the presidency, as he (being the flagbearer of the NDC) has launched a “Building Ghana Tour” aimed at getting Ghanaians involved in his campaign for victory in 2024.BAJ/AE