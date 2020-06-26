General News of Friday, 26 June 2020

Source: GNA

Hijacked Ghana flagged vessel docks at Tema Port

The Ghana flagged Tuna Purse Seine vessel hijacked by pirates in Benin waters on Wednesday has been located and guided to the Tema Port by the Ghana Navy.



The five Koreans, which included the captain of the vessel and one Ghanaian crew member taken captive by the pirates, were however yet to be located.



Lieutenant Commander Felix Tsekpetse, Assistant Director, Naval Operations, told the Ghana News Agency that the vessel was met by the Ghana Navy at the Ghana-Togo border and brought to the anchorage on Thursday.



Lieutenant Tsekpetse added that apart from those taken captive, all other crew members were safe adding that they were yet to get information on the captives.



He said relevant agencies at the port were investigating the issue with the help of the Navy to unravel the circumstances leading to the hijack.



The vessel, Panofi Frontier, was hijacked at about 1400 hours on Wednesday by suspected Nigeria pirates.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.