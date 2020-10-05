Crime & Punishment of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: Starr FM

Highway robbers engage police in gun battle on Accra-Kumasi highway

The driver of the bus managed to escape unhurt and later blew the whistle

A gang of gunmen on Monday dawn attacked passengers on the Akyem Anyinasin stretch of the Accra-Kumasi Highway.



The incident occurred 1:00 am.



The highway robbers blocked the main road and at gunpoint and robbed a number of vehicles.



According to the Assemblymember for Akyem Anyinasin Isaac Okyere, he heard more than 150 sporadic gunshots.



The vehicle of a driver who refused to stop was shot multiple times but managed to escape unhurt.



According to the Kibi Divisional Police Command, the driver Richard Boadu, in charge of Kia Bus with registration Number GE 2397-10 arrived at Bunso Forest Gate snap checkpoint at about 1:30 am with some bullets holes in the windscreen.



He told the Security Operatives at the checkpoint that some gun-wielding men had blocked the Anyinasin to Apedwa stretch of the road robbing passengers on board some vehicles, that, he refused to stop and sped off but his vehicle was shot multiple times.



The patrol team quickly moved to the scene and met a sprinter Mercedes Benz Bus with some of the passengers forced to lie face down on the road.



They pointed at the bush where the robbers went into hiding upon seeing the patrol team.



While combing the area for the suspects, the armed robbers opened fire on the security personnel which they took cover and returned fire. The Suhum Patrol team arrived at the scene to assist.



The gunbattle occurred for several minutes but the suspects managed to escape through the bush.



However, some of the passengers sustained injuries. The injured passengers were taken to Osiem and Suhum Government hospitals.



The acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sargeant Francis Gomado confirmed the incident to Starr News.



He said efforts are still underway to trail and arrest the suspects.





