Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Highway robbers attack Church of Pentecost members, other passengers

The armed robbers made away with several items including monies from church offerings

Notorious highway robbers terrorizing commuters in Akyem Anyinasin and its environs in the Eastern Region have attacked and robbed members of the Church of Pentecost and other passengers.



The incident occurred on Tuesday at about 9:30 pm.



Fourteen (14) of the victims including women from three local assemblies of the Church were onboard a vehicle driven by one Elder Enock Ofori returning from the Church’s district officers program at Old Tafo Akyem heading towards Akyem Anyinasin.



Deacon George Asare, one of the victims told Kasapa News, the highway robbers numbering four(4) wielding guns and daggers blocked the road and at gunpoint ordered their vehicle to stop which the driver complied.



He said the robbers forced them out of the Vehicle to lie facedown on the road and surrounder their mobile phones and monies to them.



Deacon Asare said monies bolted with by the robbers include Church offerings.



“While we were Returning from the Church program the armed robbers numbering four blocked the road and at gunpoint ordered us to come out of the vehicle and lie in prone position. They took away everything from us .our monies including Church offerings and mobile phones. They made us lie down for about an hour as they robbed other cars.it was very traumatic”



The armed robbers have been operating on the Akyem Anyinasin to Tafo, Tafo to Akyem Maase, and Asafo roads for many years now.



Their latest attack comes less than 72 hours after a similar attack on passengers on Anyinasin junction stretch of the Accra to Kumasi Highway Monday dawn and exchanged gunfire with the Police for several minutes.



Assembly Member for Akyem Anyinasin, Isaac Okyere, told Kasapa News residents are living in fear, therefore, appealed to the Inspector General of Police to intervene and deal with the robbers.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.