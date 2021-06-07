Highway robberies: We’re not overwhelmed – Police

General News of Monday, 7 June 2021

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, has dismissed suggestions that they are overwhelmed by the increase in highway robberies in the region.



His comments come after another highway robbery Sunday dawn led to the death of a market woman. This is the fourth highway robbery in the region in the last month.



The notorious highway robbery gang terrorizing residents in Abuakwa North and South Municipalities in the Eastern region killed the woman in the process of the robbery after blocking the Akyem Ettukrom to Bunso stretch of the Koforidua to Bunso highway.



The woman, who was shot and killed and identified as Victoria, was onboard one of the vehicles that was being robbed.



In an interview on Morning Starr, Ebenezer Tetteh said they are, however, not overwhelmed by the increase in highway robberies in the region adding that the Police are in control of the situation.



“We’ll get to the bottom of this matter and make sure they face the full rigors of the law. Especially on the Bonsu-Ettukrom stretch, we have recorded some robberies, and our intelligence shows that those involved are members of the community.”



The Police PRO also called on residents to come to the aid of the Police to enable it to fight in the region by providing information and logistics.



“We have the logistics to fight crime but I’d like to appeal to whoever will assist the police in the local area with logistics by way of motorcycles and information by way of intelligence.”