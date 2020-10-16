General News of Friday, 16 October 2020

Source: Starr FM

Highway killings creating fear among Ghanaians – Otumfuo

James Oppong Boanuh, IGP

The Asantehene has called on the Inspector-General of Police James Oppong Boanuh to take immediate measure to stop the rising incidents of highway killings in the country.



According to him, the situation has created panic among Ghanaians.



Reports of highway killings by suspected robbers are on the rise in the country. The latest victim is the Mfantseman lawmaker who was killed while returning from a campaign event last Thursday. Subsequently, the police service has deployed 200 officers for the protection lawmakers in the country.



Speaking to the IGP at the Manhyia Palace during a courtesy call by the police chief, the Ashanti monarch said “Since you are here, I want to talk about the rampant killings on our highways of which some MPs have even been affected. People are not comfortable with that. This has created fear and panic among the populace. They [armed robbers] at times block roads and rob people of their belongings.



“But I know that with the training you’ve received if you decide to investigate to get to the bottom of any issue, you will be able to do that. You should therefore do that for Ghanaians to have confidence in the police institution. I read in the newspapers that there has been a proliferation of small arms among the populace. Why should it be so? If it happens that those of us you are supposed to protect are rather acquiring arms then it means they have lost confidence in you. You have to critically look at that. You have to do your work well to ensure peace in the country”.



The IGP assured the Asantehene that measures have been taken by the Police to check the robbery attacks.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.