Regional News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Source: GNA

High students’ turnout in Hohoe Junior High Schools

Almost all final year students of the Basic Schools in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta region have reported to school for the continuation of academic work.



A Ghana News Agency (GNA) tour of selected schools including; Momo Montessori Academy, Adabraka English/Arabic, Hohoe Evangelical Presbyterian (E.P), Holy Rosary Roman Catholic (R.C) and Fodome Kordzeto Junior High Schools recorded almost 100 percent attendance of teachers and students.



It was observed at the time of the visit that the schools were yet to receive Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from government but some had improvised materials in place.



Mr Divine Woenenyo Agbley, Headmaster of the Momo Montessori Academy said six out of eight students reported to school adding that the school had put in place social distancing protocols and hand washing materials although the school was yet to receive its share from government.



He said the school had met parents to discuss the wellbeing of students when school reopened adding that parents were told to provide face masks and meals for their wards to ensure they stayed in class.



Ms Hannah Yevude, Girls’ Prefect, Momo Montessori Academy said she was happy they reported to school for academic activities and was prepared to adhere to safety protocols to keep her and her colleagues safe.



She said although she had chores to perform at home, she was able to make time to learn on radio and television to keep her updated on topics.



At the Adabraka English/Arabic Junior High School, all 30 students reported while most were not in face masks and were not observing the social distancing protocols as they gathered in groups to discuss topics.



The Headmistress of the school who was not present was part of heads of JHS in the Municipality waiting for their safety precautionary materials at the Education Directorate.



At the Fodome Kordzeto Junior High School, where six out of seven students reported, the school had erected a tippy tap and also provided a veronica bucket to ensure hand washing protocols although the school was also yet to receive PPE at the time of this visit.



Mr Samuel Eto, a parent commended the government for reopening school for the final year students since they would be able to refresh their memories before their examinations.



He said the four hour-duration was not enough for students to receive adequate tuition and called for extension adding that parents should make provision for the safety of their wards in school.



Madam Eureka Abbey, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Hohoe Municipal Education Directorate told the GNA that a total of 6,564 face masks, 3,251 hand sanitizers and 171 thermometer guns were distributed to 78 public and private JHS in the municipality.



She said the Directorate had constituted eleven COVID-19 teams of officers who would monitor and supervise the effective use of the materials and adherence to safety protocol measures and added that the Directorate had not received veronica buckets and soaps at the time of the interview.



Final year JHS students nationwide are expected to return to school to prepare for their final examinations.





