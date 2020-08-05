General News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: Ghana Crusader

High priestess involved in murder of 90-year-old woman to appear in court on August 5

Sherina Mohammed, the arrested high priestess in the Kafaba murder

The arrested high priestess in the Kafaba murder case will appear in Court today, Wednesday, 5th August, 2020; according to the Savannah Regional police command.



The 40 year old Sherina Mohammed also known as Alhajia, was arrested at her hideout at Yeji in the Bono East region by police in Salaga. According to the Savannah Regional Police Commander, DCOP Enoch Bediako, the police had earlier sent the suspect to Salaga to be interrogated before being brought to Damongo.



“She confirmed that she was the woman on the video. We have already arrested five people and we have also arrested the woman who was whipping the old lady so those are even arrests. She will be put before the Bole magistrate court.” The Savannah Regional Police Commander, DCOP Enoch Bediako



The police is calling on the general public to help them arrest persons who gathered, and stood unconcerned at the ground where Akua Denteh was murdered.



Some weeks ago, a video went viral of the heartbreaking lynching of a 90-year old woman, who lost her life in the process. The late Denteh was accused of being a witch.



The act has since then been condemned by the general public including the President of the Republic, Akufo-Addo.



7 culprits and suspects have been arrested, and more arrests are expected to be made, according to the Police.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.