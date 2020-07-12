General News of Sunday, 12 July 2020

Source: 3 News

High Court strips Accra Technical University of TUSAAG leadership

File photo: Court gavel

A Tamale High Court presided over by Justice Osei Gyamfi has given a month ultimatum to the Technical Universities Administrators Association of Ghana TUSAAG) to hand over leadership of the association to elected executives of the Bolgatanga Technical University.



The Court has also ordered executives of the Accra Technical University (AUT) who were sworn in as national executives to with immediate effect seize to hold themselves as such.



A GH¢20,000 damages has also been given in favour of the plaintiffs.



Bernard Ayamga, the President-elect for the Association at the Bolgatanga Technical University, could not hide his excitement after the judgement.



He told 3news.com he and his team are ready to take over the affairs of the Association for the next three years.



“We will provide an open, transparent and an all-inclusive leadership with focus on setting the right agenda for uplifting the image of administrators in all Technical Universities.”



Background



The Association was formerly known as the Polytechnic Administrators Association of Ghana.



Leadership rotates from one Technical University to the other.



A conference is organized to determine which school gets the nod to host the national office of the Association.



The last Technical University to host the National office was the Tamale Technical University.



In 2018, when their three-year tenure expired, it was the turn of Bolgatanga Technical University to host the national office.



An election, subsequently described by members as free and fair, was organized and executives elected.



But Bolgatanga Technical University was denied a formal handing over with the reasons that the school was yet to be converted into a Technical University.



This did not go down well with the elected executives and some members.



They petitioned the Association but their petition got no attention.



A press conference was also held.



After several attempts to get the executives to do the right thing failed, they turned to the courts for redress.



While they were going to court, executives of the Accra Technical University were sworn into office.



This was challenged and the Association cited for contempt by the High Court in Tamale.



Damages of GH¢6,000 were awarded to the plaintiffs.



After two years of back and front in court, the court finally delivered judgement that the leadership of the Association be given to elected executives of Bolgatanga Technical University.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.