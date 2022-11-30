High Court rules on Techiman South election petition today

Politics of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

A High Court at Wenchi in the Bono Region will later today November 30, 2022 give its ruling on the election petition challenging the results that declared NPP’s candidate, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah winner of the 2020 Techiman South constituency Parliamentary elections.



The Electoral Commission insists Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah polled 49,682 votes as against 49,205 votes for Christopher Beyere for the NDC, but the largest opposition party, which is fighting the case in court accuses the EC of manipulating the process during the collation of results from the various Polling Stations.



The NDC has provided evidence to back its claims during Court proceedings which has lasted almost two years.



It will be recalled that in August 2021, the Wenchi High Court refused to grant the notice of stay of proceedings filed by counsel for the Electoral Commission.



The application was to enable the EC to file a motion at the Court of Appeal to challenge the ruling of the Wenchi High Court during its previous sitting at which it granted a motion of the petitioner to amend the title of writ.



In refusing to grant the application, the court however slapped a cost of GHC4, 000.00 fine on the EC.



Meanwhile, the aspiring NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia who has been touring parts of the Greater Accra region since yesterday, November 29, 2022 has since suspended his campaign to join lawyers and other bigwigs at the Wenchi High Court.



His campaign team says in view of the limited period for the December 17 congress to election National Executives, he will take advantage to engage delegates and party supporters in the Bono region before returning to Accra.



‘General’ as he is affectionately called is billed to begin his engagement at Dormaa Ahenkro by 2pm where he will meet delegates from Dormaa West, Dormaa East and Dormaa Central.



His campaign team will cross over to Berekum to address party elders and other members from four other constituencies, Jarman North, Jaman South, Berekum West and East.



An itinerary sighted by myxyzonline indicates he will wrap up his campaign tour in the region at the Catering Rest House where he will address Suyani West and East party delegates and members.