Regional News of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: GNA

High Court restrains Council of State election in Bono East Region

A High Court in Sunyani on Friday placed an injunction on the conduct of the Council of State Elections in the Bono East Region.



Consequently, the Bono East could not participate in the nationwide elections organized by the Electoral Commission (EC) in the 16 regions to elect a representative each to serve on the Council of State.



Three Assembly Members of the Atebubu-Amantin and Kintampo North Municipal Assemblies sought the court order because their names were excluded from the Bono East Regional Electoral College of the 2021 Council of State Election.



An accompanying affidavit made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, indicated that plaintiffs were nominated by their respective Assemblies to represent them at the Council of State Elections.



“The plaintiffs aver that in furtherance of their nominations by their respective Assemblies to represent them at the Regional Electoral College in elections, they were issued with letters of their nominations by the Assemblies and addressed to the (EC).”



“Having excluded their names from the lists of persons to vote in the elections would be depriving them from voting on behalf of their respective assemblies which not only wrongful but a deprivation of their constitutional rights to vote, and a breach of the Local Government Act 2016 (Act 936),” it added.



The affidavit filed by Moses Kofi Obah of the Asempa Chambers in Sunyani, the Counsel for the plaintiffs is therefore seeking an order to compel the EC to amend the voters register and include the names of the plaintiffs in Electoral College in line with the decisions of the respective assemblies.