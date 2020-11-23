General News of Monday, 23 November 2020

High Court orders EC to respond to disqualification suit by Gane

Disqualified Independent Presidential aspirant, Marricke Kofi Gane

An Accra High Court has ordered the elections management body in Ghana, the Electoral Commission (EC), to respond to a suit challenging the disqualification of an independent Presidential aspirant, Marricke Kofi Gane.



The court gave the EC up to Tuesday, November 24 to respond to the suit.



Mr. Gane, who is one of the five disqualified presidential aspirants, sued the EC to challenge the decision to disqualify him.



The EC disqualified him on the basis of alleged forged signatures on his nomination forms.



Dissatisfied by the decision, Mr Gane sued the EC in court.



In ordering the EC to respond, the High Court also said Mr. Gane and the lawyers of the EC must reappear at the Criminal Court 2 Division of the High Court for the case to be heard.





