Heritage Christian University College launches GH¢2 million scholarship endowment fund

General News of Saturday, 9 December 2023

Source: Conrad Kakraba

Heritage Christian University College (Heritage) at Amasaman in Accra marked a historic moment on Thursday with the launch of a GH¢2,000,000 Scholarship Endowment Fund. The event brought together esteemed guests, members of the university community, churches and philanthropists to witness this significant initiative aimed at transforming the lives of bright and deserving students.



In his address, the President of Heritage Christian University College, Dr. Samuel Twumasi-Ankrah, acknowledged the noble vision of Heritage “to become a leading Christian University, promoting excellence in knowledge and entrepreneurship.” He highlighted the institution's commitment to imparting not only academic knowledge but also fostering an entrepreneurial spirit among its students.



The event was graced by the Guest of Honour, the Controller and Accountant-General of the Republic of Ghana, Mr. Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem. He commended Heritage for its commitment to training ethical and technologically-savvy entrepreneurs and providing access to quality tertiary education. He emphasized the strategic significance of the Scholarship Endowment Fund in nurturing entrepreneurial talent, fostering innovation, building a diverse entrepreneurial ecosystem, and contributing to the long-term economic development of Ghana.



The Chairman of the Scholarship Committee of Heritage, highlighted the importance of social responsibility and legacy building for philanthropists contributing to the fund. He stressed the role of education as an investment in human capital and a strategic partnership for progress. He mentioned some scholarships awarded by the university which included full tuition scholarship for students who come with 6As in WASSCE, Disability Scholarship, Orphans and Needy Students Scholarship, Wards of Ministers of the Gospel in the sponsoring church (Church of Christ) among others.



Mr. Fred Asare, Vice Chair of Council of Heritage, who led the fundraising efforts, encouraged all present to support the cause. He emphasized the lasting impact of philanthropy on generations to come adding that their contributions were not merely donations but crucial investments in the future leaders and entrepreneurs of the nation.



Mr. Samuel K. Ayim, Chairman of Council of Heritage, closed the event by urging everyone to join hands in supporting the scholarship initiative, reinforcing Heritage Christian University College's commitment to excellence, compassion, and community.



The launch of the Heritage Scholarship Endowment Fund marks a pivotal moment in the institution's journey, embodying its vision of excellence in knowledge, entrepreneurship, and compassion for the less privileged.



Heritage Christian University College is a leading Christian institution dedicated to promoting excellence in knowledge and entrepreneurship. Committed to shaping future leaders, Heritage instills values of conviction, character, creativity, compassion, and community.



