Here’s why Muslims share food during Ramadan

Religion of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

It is common practice for Muslims to show generosity to neighbours and friends after a month-long fasting.



President of the Coalition of Muslim Organizations, Ghana (COMOG), Hajj Abdel-Manan Abdel-Rahman, has hinted why this may be common practice among Muslims.



Speaking in an interview with Samuel Eshun, the President of the Coalition explained that the observance of Ramadan comes along with social benefits.



He noted that during this period, it is important for Muslims to strengthen their relationships with others.



Hence, “We share, talk and give the little we have and that is what brings the social bonding from Ramadan”.



“When we speak of the social advantage of Ramadan, your relationship with people in your neighbourhood and workplace has to be strengthened because you go through the 30 days of that self-renewal. You go through that kind of renewal process so that if you are not in good terms with your neighbours, you need to strengthen these relationships”, he added.



Meanwhile, Hajj Abdel-Manan Abdel-Rahman has said that if after Ramadan, a Muslim does not put in efforts to strengthen relationships, or live healthy or strengthen his or her relationship with Allah, then there will be no use of the month-long fasting.



“At the end of the fasting we are expecting to see these three reflecting [physical, social, spiritual] in the Muslim’s life”.



Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community.