Here's why 7 young men beat up police officer on duty at Kumawu

On Saturday, April 8, 2023, a video that went viral on social media captured some young men attacking a police officer at Kumawu in the Ashanti region.



Earlier, it was reported that the scuffle between the policeman and the young men was over a rat carcass.



But the Ghana Police Service in an official statement sighted by GhanaWeb noted that the brawl happened after the taxi transporting the young men was pulled over at the checkpoint for search.



The suspects, in an attempt to prevent the police officer from carrying out his duties because of their crime - overloading - pounced on the officer and attacked him.



"The taxi which was overloaded with seven male adults caught the attention of one of the three Police officers who were on duty at the checkpoint. He, therefore, stopped them and requested to search the car. However, the suspects in an attempt to prevent the Police officer from checking the car pounced on him and violently attacked him," part of the police statement read.



The police noted that the attacked police officer and one of the suspects sustained knee injuries and were rushed to the hospital for medical care.



The suspects have been named as Edward Boateng, Evans Addo, Yaw Kusi, Michael Owusu, Yaw Boateng, and Emmanuel Mensah by the Ghana Police Service.



According to the police service, one other suspect is on the run.



Meanwhile, the two other police officers No. 58741 G/Constable Isaac Boiatey and No. 61963 G/Constable Evans Owusu have been interdicted for failing to rescue their colleague from the attackers though they were on duty.



