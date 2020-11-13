General News of Friday, 13 November 2020

Here's what Rawlings’ alma mater, Achimota looked like, a day after his death

play videoBoth flags - Achimota school and Ghana - were hoisted at half-mast

Aside the dotted activities of students and few teachers at the Achimota Senior High School, the alma mater of the late former President Rawlings, the entire campus was generally empty.



This could be largely be attributed to the suspension of school activities as a result of the Novel Coronavirus.



It appears the demise of former president Jerry John Rawlings who received his secondary school education at the university has not brought any notable changes.



Aside the school’s and Ghana flags flying at half-mast, not much could be recorded.



GhanaWeb visited the premises of the school to gauge the general mood and reactions of authorities that greeted the former president’s demise.



But persons at the top echelons of authorities in the school were said to be locked in an emergency meeting.



Meanwhile, no sign of activity could be recorded at the Old Achimotan Association building as the office had been locked at the time GhanaWeb visited. No red flags were hoisted anywhere around the school campus nor was there any visible indication of mourning also.



The Old Achimotan Association has issued a statement, mourning with the family and paying respects to the former President. The school has also honored the memory of Mr. Rawlings. In a tweet, they wrote, "He came, He saw, He conquered", with a picture of the former President, clad in the school's ceremonial attire.



Former President Jerry John Rawlings died while on admission at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, November 12, 2020.



He was educated at Achimota School where he obtained his General Certificate of Education 'O' Level in 1966.



He enlisted as a Flight Cadet in the Ghana Air Force in August 1967, and was subsequently selected for officer cadet training at the Ghana Military Academy and Training School, Teshie, in Accra.









