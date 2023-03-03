Here's the ultra-modern Kumasi mosque solely financed by Bawumia

General News of Friday, 3 March 2023

It can be said to be arguably the second biggest mosque in Ghana, after the Accra Central Mosque in Ghana.



The 7000-seater capacity mosque with a 100-capacity ablution center and 30 underground washrooms is to be commissioned by Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday, March 3, 2023.



The renovation and refurbishment of the Mosque, which is now one of the most modern edifices in Kumasi, was solely financed by the Vice President in fulfilment of a promise he made to the Muslim community in the Ashanti region.



The mosque also has a 500-capacity conference hall, two-bedroom apartments, and other beautiful electrical fittings in addition to 11 furnished offices.



It is currently the biggest in the entire Ashanti Region.



