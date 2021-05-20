Here’s how to handle yourself amidst National Security Agents

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Executive Director for the Bureau of Public Safety, Nana Yaw Akwada has shared some ways citizens can behave when they come into contact with any national security operative.



According to him, the national security is an institution across the world and they have been given so much powers that, “their powers are sanctioned by the state and they are so intrusive sometimes”.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on e.TV Ghana’s Factsheet he said, “It is advised that whenever you come in contact with national security agents, you must be advised that you’re coming in as an underdog because they may come bearing arms”.



He disclosed that although these operatives may not always be wearing their jackets, they almost all the time, “have concealed weapons”.



Answering to whether it was right for them to always carry weapons around he said, “I think that’s a standard rule for most state security agents because detectives come with weapons. The CIA and even the FBI come with weapons”.



He however stated that their weapons should always be concealed so that people around will not feel agitated, intimidated or scared.



He shared that for public safety the best way for one to handle himself or herself in the midst of a national security agent is to, “always comply. The best is always to ask them questions like why they are arresting you and for what offense. And if you’re not being treated right, you have every right to insist to see your lawyer”.



In the worst case scenario he mentioned that what is expected of a citizen is that, “You can demand to be taken to the nearest police station especially if they come without any proper identification”.



He advised that due to the authority and power security agents are given by the state, “it is very important you comply whenever you are in contact with them”.