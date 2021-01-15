General News of Friday, 15 January 2021

Here's how schools are preparing for reopening amidst coronavirus

Following the president's announcement of the reopening of schools for Kindergarten and Junior High Schools, students who went to school today were engaged in a clean-up exercise.



Almost all the schools the news team visited in both the Ayawaso West and Central municipalities were seen busily scrubbing, dusting, sweeping, and arranging desks, tables and chairs to prepare for “serious” studies on Monday, January 18, 2021.



The news team also observed that most teachers in various schools were present to supervise the activities of students who showed up today.



It appeared some students were aware studies wouldn’t be effective today as they wore house attires to school today to tidy up their classes.



Some of the students who spoke to the news team off camera expressed excitement in returning to school.



According to them, their comeback to school gives them the opportunity to reunite with their friends after being in the house for almost 10 months.



The school authorities of all the schools the news team toured refused to speak to GhanaWeb with the excuse that they’ve not been instructed by the Ghana Education Service to engage the media in an interview.







But the Municipal Director of Education for Ayawaso Central, Augustus Owusu-Agyemfra in an interview with GhanaWeb stated that there would be strict compliance with the COVID-19 safety protocols in all schools.



He entreated parents to make sure their wards wear nose masks before leaving the house.



Touching on the treatment of kindergarten pupils, he noted that all teachers within the municipality have been directed to pay critical attention to these young ones to avoid the contraction of the coronavirus pandemic.