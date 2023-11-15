Here's how much it would have cost parliament to host post-budget workshop at Rock City Hotel - Report

General News of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Details have emerged regarding the expenses parliament would have incurred if it had chosen to host its post-budget workshop at Rock City Hotel at Kwahu.



Sources indicate that the estimated expenses for choosing Rock City Hotel as the venue would have exceeded GH¢2 million, as shared by a journalist with JoyNews.



The breakdown included costs associated with accommodation, meals, transportation, and logistics for Members of Parliament, journalists, drivers, and security personnel, the journalist added.



“The rough estimate we’ve had is that it was going to cost in excess of GH¢2 million. Some have also estimated it at GH¢10 million, because if you are going to furnish 274 MPs, journalists, their drivers, security personnel to Rock City Hotel and MPs were like this is a time of hostility and if you are asking Ghanaians to tighten their belt, you cannot be living a champagne lifestyle on Akpeteshi budget,” the report said.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on November 13, 2023, vetoed the use of hotels for the post-budget workshop this year, citing the current financial challenges facing the country.



This decision follows Deputy Minority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markins announcement on November 10, that the workshop would be held at Rock City Hotel, owned by the Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong.



Additionally, concerns were raised by some members of the minority regarding potential surveillance, speculating that rooms at the hotel might be bugged due to the political climate.



“They were telling me that they were afraid that their rooms may be bugged because of the politics of the country. So, the NDC Mps are excited because they were the ones who stood up in opposition to the post budget workshop being held in Rock City,” he added.



