Here’s Owusu Bempah’s ‘special prayer’ for the NPP at their thanksgiving service

play videoBishop Isaac Owusu Bempah is the leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry

In what was meant to be a brief prayer session for the New Patriotic Party at their thanksgiving service held in Accra on December 27, 2020, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah directed that President Akufo-Addo and all other NPP appointees remain seated during the session.



The “sitting down ritual” according to Owusu Bempah signified a long-lasting leadership of the Nana Addo led NPP government.



“We’ll pray for the NPP but I’ll ask that everyone remains seated. By sitting, we are establishing that the NPP will rule the country for as long as possible. God has ordained the NPP and has gifted Nana Addo to Ghana. We pray that every tongue that shall rise against this party shall fail. I don’t know what spirit can bring down the NPP because it is heavenly ordained. From now onwards, may God’s judgment befall any evil powers that shall rise against you,” the leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry stated.



He further likened the NDC’s decision to challenge the 2020 general election results to an instance in the bible where Saul stood against God’s decision to make David the king of Israel.



“God told Prophet Samuel that he should get some oil and a horn and go to Jesse. There he will be shown who has been elected as king. The bible said, Samuel asked God that what will happen if Saul chances upon him on his way to the place. Samuel told God that if Saul should find out, it will breed confusion and I will be killed. God in his response directed Samuel to pick an animal and tell Saul he is on his way to sacrifice it. He asked Samuel to go to David’s house without fear because he is the chosen one. Saul one way or the other found out and this brought about confusion. Saul stood against David but God insisted that David is the rightful king,” he asserted.



Prior to the 2020 general elections, Rev Owusu Bempah prophesied amongst other things that God had revealed to him that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will retain his seat as president of Ghana.



“With all humility, I want to tell Ghanaians to know that per what I saw, Nana Addo will win the elections. When it's getting to election time normally the seat becomes empty because the citizens are about to decide but the Ghanaian seat is not empty, the president is still sitting on it,” he said during a media interaction.



