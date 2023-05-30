Here is why the NPP will hold a special congress for presidential aspirants in August

Politics of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has witnessed a growing interest in its upcoming Presidential race for the 2024 general election, as six individuals have officially picked up forms to contest and become the party's flagbearer.



Since the nomination process opened on May 26, 2023, a total of ten individuals have expressed their intention to join the race, with some already initiating their campaign efforts. GhanaWeb can confirm that seven out of the ten aspirants have now taken the crucial step of picking up the necessary forms to be considered for the NPP's Presidential primaries, scheduled for November 4, 2023.



To comply with the party's constitution, which mandates narrowing down the contestants to five, a special congress is likely to be convened in August. This congress will serve the purpose of reducing the number of contenders and preparing for the subsequent Presidential primaries in November.



According to Article 13 (9) of the party's constitution, a Special Electoral College will play a pivotal role in this process. The Electoral College will comprise the National Council, National Executive Committee, Regional Executive Committees, National Council of Elders, Members of Parliament from the NPP, representatives from special party organs, past national officers, representatives from external branches, founding members who registered the party, and party card-bearing Ministers.



The forms have been picked up by prominent figures including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Minister for Energy Boakye Agyarko, former General Secretary of the NPP Kwabena Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimo, Kofi Konadu Apraku, Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei, and Kwadwo Poku.



Meanwhile, individuals such as former Minister for Trade and Industries Alan Kyeremanteng, Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, and Joe Ghartey have expressed their interest in the race but are yet to collect their forms.



As the race for the NPP's flagbearer intensifies, all eyes are now on the forthcoming Special Congress, which will play a crucial role in shaping the field of candidates and determining the final contenders for the Presidential primaries.



